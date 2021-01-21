Numlocked announces retirement from OWL

Former Toronto Defiant main tank Seb “Numlocked” Barton of the United Kingdom announced his retirement from the Overwatch League.

Numlocked, 27, competed with Toronto from June to October last year before ending his playing career with Young and Beautiful in the Contenders circuit.

“I’ve decided to retire from overwatch,” he posted Wednesday on Twitter. “after taking a break just before gauntlet I realized my heart isn’t in it anymore, the fire inside me that pushed me to grind and persevere has died. shoutout to everyone that was on a team I played for or against, you guys made it all worth and especially shoutout to fans that followed and supported me the last 5 years, really appreciated you all.

“would definitely be open to coaching but I can’t see myself competing anymore :)”

Numlocked began his professional career with G2 Esports in November 2015 before competing with several other teams, including Team Dignitas, NRG Esports, Los Angeles Valiant, British Hurricane and Team Envy.

--Field Level Media