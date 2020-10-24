Toronto Defiant re-sign Logix

Two days after the Toronto Defiant dropped every player from their roster except for Andreas “Logix” Berghmans, Logix confirmed Friday that he will remain with the Overwatch League team next year.

Logix posted, “incredibly happy to announce i will be staying with Toronto, means a lot to me and ill continue to show that in the future #DefiantForever”

The Defiant tweeted, “Thank you Mr @LogixOW (prayer hands) We’re excited to announce the man himself has re-signed with us for 2021! Lets goooo #RiseTogether”

Logix, a 23-year-old Belgian, played for mousesports, Movistar Riders, Misfits, Florida Mayhem, XL2 Academy and Montreal Rebellion before joining the Defiant in June 2019.

On Wednesday, the Defiant parted ways with off tank Andreas “Nevix” Karlsson of Sweden; main tanks Seb “numlocked” Barton of Great Britain and Adam “Beast” Denton of the United States; flex DPS players Lane “Surefour” Roberts of Canada, Brady “Agilities” Girardi of Canada, Thomas “zYKK” Hosono of France and Liam “Mangachu” Campbell of Canada; and main supports Harrison “Kruise” Pond of Great Britain and Joo-seong “RoKy” Park of South Korea; and flex support Young-seo “KariV” Park of South Korea.

The moves came after Toronto went 8-14 in the 2020 Overwatch League regular season, finishing in 15th place. The Defiant were eliminated in the second round of the North American playoffs, falling 3-2 to the Los Angeles Gladiators.

--Field Level Media