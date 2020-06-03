Toronto Defiant sign Numlocked as player

Toronto Defiant signed Seb “Numlocked” Barton to a player contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The Defiant announced the decision on social media, and even had a bit of fun with it to boot. They said that “the rumors of Numlocked joining as a coach have been greatly exaggerated” after revealing his addition last week.

Numlocked, 27, began his professional career with G2 Esports in November 2015 before competing with several other teams.

He has played for NYYRIKKI Esports and the Defiant academy team Montreal Rebellion in 2020. The Rebellion dropped out of the Contenders Series due to budget cuts.

—Field Level Media