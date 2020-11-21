Defiant sign ex-Fusion tank SADO

The Toronto Defiant signed main tank Su-min “SADO” Kim, who parted ways last week with the Philadelphia Fusion.

In Toronto, SADO will be reunited with Dong-gun “KDG” Kim, the recently hired head coach who previously coached the Fusion.

The team announced SADO’s signing on Twitter on Saturday.

SADO said he was happy to be moving on to Toronto.

“I’m glad to join Toronto Defiant,” he said. “And I will do my very best to achieve great results this season.”

The 21-year-old South Korean signed with the Fusion in November 2017 in advance of the 2018 season. The league suspended him for the preseason and the first 30 games of the season for taking part in an account-boosting scheme.

SUDO was one of three players to split with the Fusion last week, along with tank Jun-ho “Fury” Kim and DPS player Seung-hyun “Ivy” Lee.

--Field Level Media