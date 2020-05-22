Toronto Defiant sign zYKK to 14-day contract

The Toronto Defiant announced the signing of Thomas “zYKK” Hosono to a 14-day contract on Friday.

zYKK will play for the Defiant in the May Melee tournament and for two weeks in the Overwatch League.

zYKK has been performing for Third Impact of the North American Overwatch Contenders.

“We’re excited to be welcoming @zYKK_ from @ThirdImpactGG!” the Defiant said on their Twitter account. “He’ll be joining us today for the May Melee & the next two weeks! #RiseTogether”

The French native is one of five flex DPS players on the Toronto roster.

The signing comes at a time in which Lane “Surefour” Roberts is battling an illness.

