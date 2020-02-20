'Unter' named head coach of British Hurricane

The British Hurricane signed Max “Unter” Unterwurzacher as their new head coach for Overwatch Contenders, the organization announced Thursday.

Unter’s Overwatch career extends back to 2017. Just before his signing, the Australian competed with Ground Zero Gaming as their resident Support player. With Unter on the team, Ground Zero captured first place at the 2020 Overwatch Contenders Australian qualifier.

Unter will be working with Joshua “Elbion” Tuffs, an experienced assistant coach. Elbion has coached with the British Hurricane since 2018, having previously worked as an analyst for EnVision eSports.

The British Hurricane are owned by Jack Etienne, the CEO of Cloud9, which hosts several highly competitive teams in varying esports. The Contenders team recently qualified for Week 1 of Contenders after taking first place in the European qualifier.

—Field Level Media