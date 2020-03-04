Boston Uprising add Halo to replace Munchkin

The Boston Uprising announced the addition of support player Kobe “Halo” Hamand, with the team returning to a nine-player roster after the departure of DPS player Byun “Munchkin” Sang-beom earlier this week.

The signing is pending league approval.

Halo, 19, is a native of Stillwater, Okla., and comes to Boston from the North American Overwatch Contenders team Triumph. He has been in the Contenders scene since 2018, competing for NRG Esports and Second Wind before joining Triumph.

Halo specializes on main support heroes including Lucio and is expected to add support depth along with Gabriel “Swimmer” Levy.

“Halo has been competing at a consistent level for years, and we think he has the potential to be a great addition to the team,” said Uprising president of gaming Chris “HuK” Loranger. “We welcome him to the Uprising and are excited to begin working with him soon.”

Munchkin, 21, appeared in one of Boston’s first three matches this season, starting the opener vs. the New York Excelsior.

“Sorry fans, sorry for letting you hear bad news, I will try to get back to the league as soon as possible and once again sorry,” he tweeted on Monday.

The Uprising will continue Stage 1 of Season 3 this weekend with a trip to Washington D.C. to face the Justice on Saturday and the Atlanta Reign on Sunday. Minus Munchkin, Boston’s DPS players are Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse and Min “Jerry” Tae-hui.

—Field Level Media