Titans add three veterans for 2021

The Vancouver Titans are hoping some added experience can help the squad return to the top of the Overwatch League.

The Titans have added three new veteran players to the roster, complete with the announced signing of damage specialist Jiri “LiNkzr” Masalin on Tuesday. LiNkzr joins off-tank Nathan “frd” Goebel and support Anthony “Fire” King in the new-look Vancouver lineup.

That trio will mesh with holdovers in Dalton “Dalton” Bennyhoff (DPS), main tank Abtin “ShRedLock” Shirvani and flex support Randal “Roolf” Stark on the 2021 roster. Dalton, ShRedLock and Roolf were re-signed by the club in October.

The Titans, who reached the Overwatch League playoffs final in 2019, slumped to a 6-15 regular-season record in 2020 with a lineup flush with rookies. Vancouver finished 18th in the overall league standings.

LiNkzr played the last three years with the Houston Outlaws but was released into free agency earlier in the offseason. Fire and frd cut their teeth in the Overwatch Contenders North America circuit before catching on with the Atlanta Reign. Fire joined the Reign in the early portions of the 2020 season, while frd signed on with the Reign in mid-2019.

