Titans unveil new Overwatch League roster

The Vancouver Titans unveiled their new roster on Friday night, two days after parting ways with their remaining Overwatch League players.

The team posted a video on social media, introducing the six additions and showing a brief highlight of each.

The new players are Canadians Abtin “ShRedLock” Shirvani and Randal “Roolf” Stark, Americans Dalton “Dalton” Bennyhoff and Carson “Carcar” First, Samir “Tsuna” Ikram of France, and Alhumaidi “Ksaa” Alruwaili of Saudi Arabia.

ShRedLock, Dalton and Roolf all are from the North American Contenders team Second Wind, and Dalton told fans on social media that he’s happy for the chance.

He posted on Twitter: “It feels like it was a long time coming but I’m really happy to finally get to OWL. I’m excited to prove myself with the Titans!”

Earlier this week, Titans esports director Tim Holloway announced the team had “mutually” parted ways with HyoJong “HakSal” Kim, Minsoo “Seominsoo” Seo, Seongjun “Slime” Kim, Chunghee “Stitch” Lee, Juseok “Twilight” Lee and JeHong “RyuJeHong” Yu along with coaches Yangwon “Yang1” Kweon and Jae Hong “Andante” Hwang. Offseason acquisition Chan Hyeong “Fissure” Baek also was released.

Tank HyunWoo “JJANU” Choi and head coach Hwang “PaJion” Jisub departed on April 30.

The personnel changes had been expected as speculation about a complete roster breakup has increased steadily since all of the players removed Titans references from their social media pages last month.

In Wednesday’s statement, the Titans outlined the challenges that have befallen the team during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team was forced to cancel its homestands for the first season of city-based play and moved its South Korean roster back home to train closer to family. However, the time zone difference created technical challenges and made it difficult for management to effectively communicate with players.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment, which owns the British Columbia-based Titans, ultimately decided to move the team back to the North American division.

“With the organization unable to meet the players expectations in Korea, and after much deliberation and conversation with the players, the difficult decision was made to move the team back to the North American division and both the players and management agreed that finding a new home for the players would be in everyone’s best interest,” Holloway said.

The Titans are scheduled to play on Saturday. Vancouver is 2-2 with a minus-1 map differential in Season 3, sitting in 12th place overall and sixth in the Pacific Conference.

