Vancouver Titans re-sign Dalton, two others for '21 season

The Vancouver Titans announced the return of three players Saturday, extending the contracts of DPS Dalton “Dalton” Bennyhoff, main tank Abtin “ShRedLock” Shirvani, and support Randall “Roolf” Stark for the 20212 Overwatch League season.

The trio, who all previously played for Overwatch Contenders team Second Wind, joined the Titans this past season in a midseason roster shakeup when the team released its entire Korean roster.

Dalton is the most well-known name of three, earning recognition in the Contenders league with Gladiators Legion before signing with Second Wind.

Roolf, who played with Dalton on Gladiators Legion and Second Wind, also played for Team Canada in the Overwatch World Cup in 2016 and 2017.

The contract extensions came a day after the Titans -- who finished the 2020 season in 18th place with a 6-15 record, released support Carson “CarCar” First, off-tank Alhumaidi “KSAA” Alruwaili, and DPS Samir “Tsuna” Ikram. The team has yet to make an announcement on the contract status of Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen.

