Rebuilding Vancouver Titans add DPS Teru

The Vancouver Titans have added flex DPS Kim “Teru” Min-ki for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

Teru becomes the seventh new player to join Vancouver during the offseason. The Titans are looking to rebuild after a disappointing finish in 2020.

Most recently, Teru played for O2 Blast, which claimed last season’s championship in Contenders Korea. The team also recently took part in the China and Korea Invitational, where it topped T1w.

Vancouver retained only three players from last season: DPS Dalton Bennyhoff, main tank Abtin “ShRedLock” Shirvani and flex support Randal “Roolf” Stark.

