Reports: Vlastelica steps down as OWL commissioner

Pete Vlastelica has resigned as commissioner of Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch League, according to a report Thursday by esportsobserver.com.

The report adds that Vlastelica, who also serves as president and CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports, will remain in his current role with the company.

A company spokesperson confirmed Vlastelica’s move to DBLTAP.com on Thursday afternoon, noting that Vlastelica will transition into a new role “focusing on entrepreneurial ventures on behalf of the company” after the Overwatch League Grand Finals.

” was instrumental in building the company’s esports business and driving the industry forward, and we thank Pete for his contributions and impact on our business over the last four years,” said the spokesperson, according to DBLTAP.

Vlastelica appointed himself as OWL commissioner in May 2019 following the abrupt departure of Nate Nanzer, who is now head of global partnerships at Epic Games.

The OWL has struggled in 2020 in the wake of COVID-19, which interrupted its plans to move this year’s season to an all LAN format. According to a report by estnn.com, the league struggled under financial strain after numerous cancellations of homestands. Additionally, the report suggests other series such as Valorant have depleted viewership and lured professional players away from Overwatch.

--Field Level Media