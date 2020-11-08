Justice's ArK retires from Overwatch League

Main support player Yeon-joon “ArK” Hong retired from Overwatch League play, the Washington Justice announced.

He spent the past two seasons with the franchise.

“ArK, your positive attitude and smile will always be remembered fondly. We wish you a happy retirement and all the best in your future,” the Justice tweeted Sunday morning.

In a post on TwitLonger, ArK said his “passion to overwatch has decreased,” adding that while he isn’t interested in playing, he could turn to coaching.

ArK, a 22-year-old South Korean, began his Overwatch League career in 2018 with the New York Excelsior, who won the regular-season title that year.

After a disappointing 2020 regular season with a 4-17 record, the Justice caught fire in the postseason. Washington moved all the way to the lower finals of the postseason bracket before being bumped off by the Philadelphia Fusion.

