Washington Justice sign Assassin

The Washington Justice on Sunday announced the signing of Sung-won “Assassin” Kim for the upcoming Overwatch League season.

The 18-year-old South Korean DPS player previously starred with RunAway in the Contenders league in 2020, winning multiple tournaments and finishing third at The Gauntlet: Asia.

The deal is pending league approval.

Assassin will be reunited with former RunAway teammate Tae-sung “Mag” Kim, who signed with Washington in October.

The Justice finished next to last in the 20-team league during the 2020 season with a record of 4-17.

--Field Level Media