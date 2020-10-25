Decay re-signs with Washington Justice

The Washington Justice, hoping to build on its impressive postseason run, announced it would re-sign key DPS Jang “Decay” Gui-un through 2022.

The team also announced it has signed main tank Kim “Mag” Tae-sung from Overwatch Korea Contenders. Mag was a member of RunAway.

After a disappointing regular season with a 4-17 record, the Justice caught fire in the postseason, with Decay a main contributor. The Justice moved all the way to the lower finals of the postseason bracket before being bumped off by the Philadelphia Fusion.

Earlier in the week, the Justice parted ways with longtime main tank Gye “rOar” Chang-hoon, and the roster appeared wide open. But as he was becoming a free agent, Decay re-signed with the team that had brought him in from the Dallas Fuel in August.

Signing Decay and Mag gives the Justice the center of their rebuilding project. Mag was a longtime member of successful RunAway franchise, and in announcing his arrival, the team emphasized he was just the first new signing to come.

--Field Level Media