Washington Justice's ELLIVOTE taking Overwatch break

Washington Justice off-tank Elliot “ELLIVOTE” Vaneryd is taking a break from competitive Overwatch.

The team announced earlier this week that they were mutually parting ways.

“Ellivote, thank you for your constant determination, eagerness to collaborate, and for always being optimistic,” the team posted on Twitter. “We wish you nothing but success in the next step of your career.”

A 21-year-old from Sweden, ELLIVOTE explained in a TwitLonger post that he didn’t fit in with the Justice’s recent change to an all-Korean roster.

“This season has been taxing and I’m mentally exhausted, focused on taking a break from competing while I can,” he wrote. “... Once the team became full Korean it was apparent that I was not going to be played this season anymore. Adding on to that watching scrims when you don’t understand a word of what’s happening is not helping so I decided it would be best for me to take a break for the moment so I can fully focus on next season.”

The Washington Justice are 19th in the 20-team Overwatch League with a 16-32-0 record.

—Field Level Media