Washington Justice open new facility in D.C.

The Washington Justice announced the opening of their new team facility in downtown D.C. on Wednesday.

The 4,200-square-foot facility is located on the ground floor on 7th Street in the Penn Quarter neighborhood. It includes practice spaces and equipment for players along with viewing areas for fans and a retail shop for the Overwatch League franchise.

The players will also live in a nearby apartment complex that is connected to the facility by an elevator.

“We’re excited to announce that we’ve moved into our new facility in the heart of downtown DC!,” the Justice tweeted Wednesday. “Our new HQ will offer our players an unparalleled competitive environment while offering fans more ways to interact!”

The Justice’s 2021 OWL season is scheduled to begin April 16.

“When we first launched the Justice, we committed to bringing a best-in-class esports franchise to the DMV region,” said Justice owner Mark Ein. “Following on the incredible success of playing live in front of packed hometown crowds at two Homestands at the iconic Anthem, we are proud to continue finding innovative ways to engage with our fans, even through the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented.

“With our new facility, we will be able to offer our players an unparalleled competitive environment while offering our fans ways to interact more often, and in ways we never could have before, all while being located in the center of downtown D.C.”

--Field Level Media