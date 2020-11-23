Washington Justice sign Fury

The Washington Justice continued their rebuild by signing Overwatch League veteran Jun-ho “Fury” Kim.

The 20-year-old South Korean off-tank player spent last season with the Philadelphia Fusion after two seasons with the London Spitfire.

“(He) has the experience and ability that will take our Tank line to the top!” the team posted Saturday on Twitter.

Fury’s contract with the Fusion expired following the team’s fourth-place finish in the OWL playoffs last month.

With the Justice, Fury will be reunited with former Spitfire teammate Won-sik “Closer” Jung. Closer signed with Washington last week after competing with the Dallas Fuel in 2020.

