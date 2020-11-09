Jerry signs with Justice after release from Uprising

The Washington Justice is betting on more consistency from Tae-Hee “Jerry” Min, signing the Overwatch League DPS to the roster after he was cut loose by the Boston Uprising last week.

After an up-and-down season with the Uprising, the Justice think he can be a solid compliment to fellow DPS player Gui-un “Decay” Jang, who also was signed recently. Jerry’s addition could move Decay to a tank role.

Jerry’s time with the Uprising ended with a 20th-place finish in the Overwatch League regular season and a 9-11th-place finish in the North American Playoffs. Before joining the Uprising, Jerry previously was a member of Overwatch Contenders teams Meta Athena and Seven, as well as X6-Gaming.

The only player the Justice re-signed from last season was DPS Ho-Sung “Ttuba” Lee. They also reportedly signed main tank Tae-sung “Mag” Kim.

--Field Level Media