Washington Justice part ways with main tank rOar

The Washington Justice, coming off a disappointing Overwatch League regular season, cut ties with main tank Chang-hoon “rOar” Gye on Thursday.

The club posted on Twitter, “Today we say thank you to @rOar_ow as we have mutually parted ways. rOar, your commitment and effort were instrumental to our team synergy this season. We wish you all the best in your future, rOar. #JusticeFighting”

Replying to a subsequent positive tweet from Justice head coach Seungjun “Sup7eme” Han, rOar wrote, “There were good times and hard times, but at the end, everyone laughed so this season ended nicely.”

The Justice went 4-17 in the 2020 regular season, finishing 19th out of 20 OWL teams. However, with Choi “JJANU” Hyeon-Woo in the lineup at main tank instead of rOar, Washington surged in the North American playoffs. The Justice won their first two matches, sweeping the Vancouver Titans 3-0 and the Dallas Fuel 3-0, before blowing a two-map lead and losing 3-2 to the eventual champion San Francisco Shock in the quarterfinals. In the losers bracket, Washington posted two more wins before falling 3-0 to the Philadelphia Fusion in the matchup to determine the Shock’s final-round opponent.

rOar spent the 2019 OWL season with the Los Angeles Gladiators before joining the Justice in October 2019. The 23-year-old South Korean previously played for LW Red and Team KongDoo Panthera.

--Field Level Media