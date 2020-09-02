Justice release LullSiSH due to visa issues

The Washington Justice ended their contract with Lukas “LullSiSH” Wiklund without him ever playing for the Overwatch League team.

LullSiSH was unable to join the Justice in Washington, D.C., this season because of ongoing issues getting his visa, the team said. The Justice said they released him so that he could “immediately pursue other opportunities to play Overwatch professionally.”

The 21-year-old Swede has signed with Young and Beautiful of the EU Contenders league. On Twitter, he thanked the Justice for the opportunity but lamented that “as (with) most of 2020, this as well didnt go as planned.”

—Field Level Media