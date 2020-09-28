Justice extend contracts of coach Sup7eme, general manager PRE

The Washington Justice are retaining general manager Aaron “PRE” Heckman and Seung-Jun “Sup7eme” Han for at least the next two Overwatch League seasons.

The team announced Monday contract extensions for both through the 2022 season.

“I am incredibly excited to have both Pre and Supreme leading our competitive efforts for the next two seasons in the Overwatch League,” Grant Paranjape, vice president of esports, said in a news release from the organization. “They have both showcased an incredible amount of determination and ingenuity when facing the challenges of this past year and I look forward to working with them both to craft a championship caliber roster that Justice fans everywhere can be proud of.”

The Justice finished the 2020 season with a 4-17 record -- 19th out of 20 teams -- but their 5-2 playoff run into the semifinals of the North American bracket showed team officials the Justice’s potential.

Sup7eme joined the Justice as an assistant coach for the 2020 season and was promoted to head coach in June when Jian Qing “JohnGalt” Seetoh retired to further his education. He previously served as an assistant coach for the Hangzhou Spark as well as owner and head coach of Seven, a now-defunct club from Overwatch Contenders Korea.

PRE was an analyst for the New York Excelsior in 2018 and joined Justice as an assistant coach the following year. He was named assistant general manager, then promoted to GM this year.

“Extremely grateful for this trust from our team and our fans to lead the Justice,” PRE posted on his Twitter account. “We’re recommitting every day to making Washington the best environment for the best players to grow. Stay tuned, 2021 is going to be our most successful season yet.”

--Field Level Media