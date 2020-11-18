Washington Justice part with three players

The Washington Justice announced the release of three players on Wednesday, leaving just four players on the roster.

The exiting players are DPS player Chung-hee “Stitch” Lee, tank Hyeon-Woo “JJANU” Choi and support Minseok “AimGod” Kwon.

Stitch and JJANU joined the Justice in May after stints with the Vancouver Titans. AimGod signed on last November after spending nearly two seasons with the Boston Uprising.

The team announced the departures on Twitter, thanking each player and wishing them well.

The Justice struggled mightily in the 2020 regular season, finishing 4-17 and in 19th place among 20 teams. In the North America playoffs, however, they came to life, finishing in third place.

Remaining players on the roster are three DPS players -- Ho-sung “TTuba” Lee, Gui-un “Decay” Jang and Tae-hee “Jerry” Min - and tank player Tae-sung “Mag” Kim.

Mag signed with the Justice in October, and Jerry joined earlier this month.

--Field Level Media