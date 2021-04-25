Fusion roll over Hunters in matchup of top teams

Week 2 of the Overwatch League’s 2021 season wrapped up for the East region on Sunday with the Philadelphia Fusion and New York Excelsior picking up wins.

The biggest match of the season so far in the East saw two formerly undefeated teams clash with the top spot in the region up for grabs. The Philadelphia Fusion (4-0) took down the Chengdu Hunters (3-1) in a 3-1 series win to cement themselves as the team to beat in the East so far.

The Fusion had clearly done their homework when it came to figuring out how to stifle the Hunters’ aggression. Throughout the series, Philadelphia took care to prevent Chengdu main tank Qiu “GA9A” Jiaxin from taking over the game while pumping resources into their star carry, DPS JaeHyeok “Carpe” Lee. This game plan worked wonders as Carpe dominated as McCree and other hitscan heroes.

Philadelphia took Game 1 on Ilios 2-1, then full-held the Hunters on Havana in Game 2 for a 1-0 map win to go up 2-0 in the series. The Hunters showed signs of life in Game 3 on Volskaya Industries, taking the map 3-2, but the Carpe-led Fusion were simply too much for the Hunters to handle in Game 4 on King’s Row. With Carpe hitting ridiculous shots and outputting huge damage, Philadelphia took King’s Row 3-2 to close out the series.

In other Sunday action, the New York Excelsior (1-1) picked up their first win of the season with a 3-1 series win over the Hangzhou Spark (0-2). While the New York that competed in this match was a far cry from the one that was so dominant in seasons past, they still had support superstar and 2018 league MVP SeongHyun “JJoNak” Bang leading the charge.

New York started off strong, taking Game 1 on Busan 2-1 and Game 2 on Havana 3-2, respectively. The Excelsior struggled heavily in Game 3 on Volskaya Industries, allowing the Spark to dominate them to the tune of a 2-0 shutout, but the Excelsior were quick to recover, taking Game 4 on King’s Row 3-1 to lock up the series win.

Week 2 of the Overwatch League concludes on Sunday with three matches:

(West) Houston Outlaws vs London Spitfire

(West) Boston Uprising vs Dallas Fuel

(West) Vancouver Titans vs Washington Justice

Overwatch League standings, with win-loss record and map differential:

1. Philadelphia Fusion (East), 4-0, +9

2. Houston Outlaws (West), 3-0, +4

3. Chengdu Hunters (East), 3-1, +6

4. Florida Mayhem (West), 2-0, +4

5. Toronto Defiant (West), 2-0, +3

6. Los Angeles Gladiators (West), 2-2, +2

7. Washington Justice (West), 1-0, +2

T8. Seoul Dynasty (East), 1-1, +1

T8. San Francisco Shock (West), 1-1, +1

T10. Shanghai Dragons (East), 1-1, even

T10. Paris Eternal (West), 1-1, even

12. New York Excelsior (East), 1-1, -1

13. Dallas Fuel (West), 1-2, -1

T14. Boston Uprising (West), 0-1, -3

T14. London Spitfire (West), 0-1, -3

16. Atlanta Reign (West), 0-2, -3

17. Hangzhou Spark (East), 0-2, -4

18. Los Angeles Valiant (East), 0-2, -5

19. Guangzhou Charge (East), 0-2, -6

20. Vancouver Titans (West), 0-3, -6

