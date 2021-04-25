Justice top Fuel in season debut in West action

Saturday’s Overwatch League slate in the Western region saw the Houston Outlaws, Los Angeles Gladiators and Washington Justice pick up wins.

The most anticipated matchup of the day saw two teams projected to finish near the top of the Western region standings clash as the Justice (1-0) made their 2021 season debut against the Dallas Fuel (1-2). While the Fuel made it a competitive series, the Justice came out on top with a 3-1 series win.

The Justice looked impressive in their debut, with big showings from their DPS lineup. Star DPS and MVP candidate Gui-un “Decay” Jang was a consistent damage dealer across multiple heroes, rookie Sung-won “Assassin” Kim had a great debut as Sombra, and DPS Tae-hee “Jerry” Min looked like his strong 2020 form hadn’t fallen off.

The Justice started with a 2-0 win on Ilios, but then the Fuel responded with a scrappy 5-4 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar to tie the series up at the half. Washington would dominate after the break, taking Hanamura 2-1 in Game 3 and closing the series out with a 4-3 win on Eichenwalde.

Dallas did well considering their roster is in flux after the sudden retirement of hitscan DPS ace Ki-hyo “Xzi” Jung, but they’ll need to find a replacement for such an important role soon.

Elsewhere around the league, the Houston Outlaws (3-0) took down the Paris Eternal (1-1) in a 3-1 series win. The Outlaws looked strong throughout the series, using brawl compositions based around Symmetra with aggressive decision making to stymie the Eternal. Houston started with a 2-0 win on Nepal, but then Paris responded with a 5-4 win on Havana.

After that, though, the Outlaws clutched up and came into their own. While Volskaya Industries was a hard-fought map, Houston emerged with a 3-2 win on the back of some solid tank play. After that, the Outlaws wrapped things up with a 4-3 win on King’s Row.

Finally, the Los Angeles Gladiators (2-2) continued their winning ways after starting the season 0-2 with a sweep of the debuting Boston Uprising (0-1). The Gladiators were in the driver’s seat from start to finish, taking Oasis 2-1, Watchpoint: Gibraltar 3-2 and Hanamura 2-1 to secure the win.

Week 2 of the Overwatch League continues on Sunday with five matches:

(East) Hangzhou Spark vs New York Excelsior

(East) Chengdu Hunters vs Philadelphia Fusion

(West) Houston Outlaws vs London Spitfire

(West) Boston Uprising vs Dallas Fuel

(West) Vancouver Titans vs Washington Justice

Overwatch League standings, with win-loss record and map differential

1. Chengdu Hunters (East), 3-0, +8

2. Philadelphia Fusion (East), 3-0, +7

3. Houston Outlaws (West), 3-0, +4

4. Florida Mayhem (West), 2-0, +4

5. Toronto Defiant (West), 2-0, +3

6. Los Angeles Gladiators (West), 2-2, +2

7. Washington Justice (West), 1-0, +2

T8. Seoul Dynasty (East), 1-1, +1

T8. San Francisco Shock (West), 1-1, +1

T10. Shanghai Dragons (East), 1-1, even

T10. Paris Eternal (West), 1-1, even

12. Dallas Fuel (West), 1-2, -1

13. Hangzhou Spark (East), 0-1, -2

T14. Boston Uprising (West), 0-1, -3

T14. New York Excelsior (East), 0-1, -3

T14. London Spitfire (West), 0-1, -3

17. Atlanta Reign (West), 0-2, -3

18. Los Angeles Valiant (East), 0-2, -5

19. Guangzhou Charge (East), 0-2, -6

20. Vancouver Titans (West), 0-3, -6

