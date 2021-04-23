Los Angeles Gladiators, Paris Eternal notch Week 2 wins

Week 2 of the Overwatch League kicked off on Friday with the Los Angeles Gladiators and the Paris Eternal picking up their first wins of the 2021 season.

The Gladiators struggled in Week 1, finishing the opening week with a 0-2 record. Fortunately for Los Angeles, they seemed to leave some of their struggles behind as they decimated the new-look London Spitfire (0-1) in a 3-0 series sweep.

Los Angeles started strong with a 2-0 win on Busan in Game 1, led by some expert sharpshooting courtesy of star DPS Ji-hyeok “birdring” Kim, who played Ashe and McCree throughout the series. The Gladiators continued to dominate in Game 2 on Havana, though the Spitfire showed signs of life and intelligent play on defense while falling 3-1.

While London, which is composed of a few veterans and a majority of the former Overwatch Contenders team, British Hurricane, looked like a decent, if inexperienced OWL-caliber team on defense, they struggled heavily on offense.

This was particularly present in Game 3 on Volskaya Industries, where both teams ran poke-compositions. There, the Spitfire managed to stifle the Gladiators for a time, but couldn’t get much done on offense to give Los Angeles the 2-1 map win and 3-0 series win.

In other Friday action, two teams projected to finish near the bottom of the standings clashed as the Paris Eternal (1-0) took a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Titans (0-3). Vancouver started on top, taking Game 1 on Oasis 2-0 while the Eternal were finding their footing.

In Game 2, though, Paris came alive behind rookie support Emir “Kaan” Okumus, who was phenomenal on Baptiste throughout the series. The Eternal took Watchpoint: Gibraltar 2-1 to tie the series up at 1-1 apiece heading into the break.

Afterward, the Eternal managed to emerge from a slogging brawl on Hanamura, taking Game 3 with a 6-5 scoreline. In Game 4, the Eternal continued to display mastery of the standard brawl composition played across the league, taking Eichenwalde 3-2 to take the 3-1 series win and pick up their first win of the 2021 season.

Week 2 of the Overwatch League continues on Saturday with five matches:

(East) Chengdu Hunters vs New York Excelsior

(East) Philadelphia Fusion vs Hangzhou Spark

(West) Houston Outlaws vs Paris Eternal

(West) Boston Uprising vs Los Angeles Gladiators

(West) Washington Justice vs Dallas Fuel

Overwatch League standings, with win-loss record and map differential

T1. Philadelphia Fusion (East), 2-0, +5

T1. Chengdu Hunters (East), 2-0, +5

3. Florida Mayhem (West), 2-0, +4

4. Toronto Defiant (West), 2-0, +3

5. Houston Outlaws (West), 2-0, +2

6. Paris Eternal (West), 1-0, +2

T7. Dallas Fuel (West), 1-1, +1

T7. Seoul Dynasty (East), 1-1, +1

T7. San Francisco Shock (West), 1-1, +1

10. Shanghai Dragons (East), 1-1, even

11. Los Angeles Gladiators (West), 1-2, -1

T12. Boston Uprising (West), 0-0, even

T12. New York Excelsior (East), 0-0, even

T12. Washington Justice (West), 0-0, even

T12. Hangzhou Spark (East), 0-0, even

16. London Spitfire (West), 0-1, -3

17. Atlanta Reign (West), 0-2, -3

18. Los Angeles Valiant (East), 0-2, -5

19. Guangzhou Charge (East), 0-2, -6

20. Vancouver Titans (West), 0-3, -6

--Field Level Media