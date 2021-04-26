Outlaws, Justice stay unbeaten to cap Week 2

Week 2 of the 2021 Overwatch League season ended on Sunday with the Houston Outlaws, Dallas Fuel and Washington Justice picking up wins.

The Outlaws (4-0), the top team in the West, notched a 3-0 win over the London Spitfire (0-2). The Outlaws were without DPS Dante “Danteh” Cruz because of illness, but Houston did a good job filling in for him. Coach/player Jacob “JAKE” Lyon helped to pick up the slack, but the rookie tank line of Myung-heum “JJANGGU” Cho and Min-jun “PIGGY” Shin did most of the heavy lifting.

Houston started with a 2-0 Game 1 win on Oasis, followed by a 2-1 victory on Watchpoint: Gibraltar. The Outlaws weren’t perfect, as they had some strategic issues, such as spending too much time trying to find value with heroes before swapping. Nevertheless, the Outlaws held a clear advantage over the Spitfire, culminating in a 2-1 win on Hanamura for Houston to secure the series sweep.

In other Sunday action, the Fuel (2-2) got in on the sweeping action, taking out the Boston Uprising (0-2) in a 3-0 blowout. The Fuel were aggressive from the jump, winning Game 1 on Nepal 2-0 then taking Game 2 on Havana 2-1. After the break, the Uprising found some momentum in their Volskaya Industries attack, finishing with a whopping 4:15 in the time bank. Dallas recovered well, though, holding the Uprising to take a 4-3 map win to wrap up the sweep.

The most competitive match of the day was the Justice’s 3-1 win over the Vancouver Titans (0-4). This win was by no means clean for the Justice (2-0). They were sloppy in their teamfighting execution and in some of their composition decisions. Nevertheless, they had the raw firepower advantage, running through Vancouver in Game 1 on Lijiang Tower 2-0.

The Justice continued to roll into Game 2, taking Dorado 3-1. Then, though, the Justice struggled on Temple of Anubis, falling 3-2. The Justice struck back with a sloppy 1-0 win on Blizzard World to secure the series.

Week 3 of the Overwatch League kicks off on Thursday with two matches:

Paris Eternal vs. Atlanta Reign

Washington Justice vs. Boston Uprising

Overwatch League standings, with win-loss record and map differential

1. Philadelphia Fusion (East), 4-0, +9

2. Houston Outlaws (West), 4-0, +7

3. Chengdu Hunters (East), 3-1, +6

T4. Florida Mayhem (West), 2-0, +4

T4. Washington Justice (West), 2-0, +4

6. Toronto Defiant (West), 2-0, +3

T7. Dallas Fuel (West), 2-2, +2

T7. Los Angeles Gladiators (West), 2-2, +2

T9. Seoul Dynasty (East), 1-1, +1

T9. San Francisco Shock (West), 1-1, +1

T11. Shanghai Dragons (East), 1-1, even

T11. Paris Eternal (West), 1-1, even

13. New York Excelsior (East), 1-1, -1

14. Atlanta Reign (West), 0-2, -3

15. Hangzhou Spark (East), 0-2, -4

16. Los Angeles Valiant (East), 0-2, -5

T17. Boston Uprising (West), 0-2, -6

T17. London Spitfire (West), 0-2, -6

T17. Guangzhou Charge (East), 0-2, -6

20. Vancouver Titans (West), 0-4, -8

--Field Level Media