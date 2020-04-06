OWL reveals four heroes removed for Week 10

The Overwatch League announced Monday that damage heroes Sombra and Reaper, tank D.va and support Ana are the four heroes being removed from the Week 10 pool rotation.

Each week, the OWL rotates the playable heroes for teams. The system was instituted for Season 3 in an effort to improve quality of play, hero diversity and to force teams to adjust their match strategies.

Two damage, one tank and one support are removed from the weekly rotation.

Heroes are selected randomly from a group of eligible heroes based on play-rate data from the previous two weeks of matches. Only heroes that are played at least 10 percent of the time are eligible to be removed from the pool, and no hero can be removed on consecutive weeks.

Weighted selection probabilities based on hero play rate began with Week 9.

—Heroes with 10-25% play rate receive one ticket in the selection lottery

—25-50% play rate: two tickets

—50-75% play rate: three tickets

—75%+ play rate: four tickets

Previous Hero Pool results:

Week 9

—Damage: McCree and Mei

—Tank: Wrecking Ball

—Support: Brigitte

Week 8

—Damage: Solider: 76 and Sombra

—Tank: Winston

—Support: Lúcio

Weeks 6-7

No matches played

Week 5 (first week Hero Pools were implemented)

—Damage: McCree and Widowmaker

—Tank: Reinhardt

—Support: Moira

