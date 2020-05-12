OWL announces Week 15 hero bans

Damage heroes Tracer and Mei, Support hero Moira and Tank hero Orisa are banned from Overwatch League play for Week 15, Blizzard Entertainment announced Monday.
The hero bans also apply to Overwatch matches at the Master and Grandmaster ranks.
Blizzard recently changed its formula for the rotating hero pools, pegging them to hero usage rates from Overwatch League games.
OWL Week 15 action begins Saturday with seven online matches:
Seoul Dynasty vs. Chengdu Hunters
London Spitfire vs. Shanghai Dragons
New York Excelsior vs. Hangzhou Spark
Vancouver Titans vs. Houston Outlaws
Florida Mayhem vs. Washington Justice
Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Boston Uprising
San Francisco Shock vs. Atlanta Reign
The Sunday schedule consists of:
Guangzhou Charge vs. Chengdu Hunters
Hangzhou Spark vs. London Spitfire
Dallas Fuel vs. Paris Eternal
Philadelphia Fusion vs. Vancouver Titans
Toronto Defiant vs. Los Angeles Valiant
The Fusion (11-1) hold a one-game edge on the Dragons (10-2) for first place in the Overwatch League.
—Field Level Media