First-place Fusion face overhauled Titans in Week 15

Week 15 of the Overwatch League features 12 matches over two days while Season 3 continues to present challenges across the league.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the highly anticipated city-based home stands and a move to online play that has challenged team structures and communication. Multiple players have retired midseason, reigning MVP Jay “sinatraa” Won bolted for Valorant, and the Vancouver Titans replaced their entire roster earlier this month.

Through it all, the Philadelphia Fusion have managed to stay in dominating form, compiling an 11-1 record and plus-21 map differential entering the second half of the regular season.

And they’re well positioned to build on that success with a Sunday match against Vancouver. The overhauled roster lost its first two matches together in Week 14, dropping the Titans to 2-4 and 16th overall in the 20-team league.

As one of the franchises most affected by the pandemic due to their organization being in British Columbia and their previous roster comprised of South Korean players, the Titans have played a league-low six matches. So there is time for the new roster to gel and make a playoff push.

The defending champion San Francisco Shock (7-2) have managed to stay in third place overall and second in the Pacific Conference despite sinatraa’s departure. Since dropping both matches in Week 8, the Shock have reeled off six consecutive wins while dropping four total maps, and face the Atlanta Reign on Saturday.

Atlanta enters the match in fifth place in the Atlantic Conference with a 5-4 record, but the Reign do have an impressive plus-8 map differential.

The Shanghai Dragons (10-2 with a plus-23 map differential) continue to chase the Fusion for the top overall spot while also trying to fend off the Shock in the Pacific. Shanghai will face the London Spitfire (4-3, minus-1) in the second of Saturday’s seven matches.

A few teams will debut players added this week.

The Seoul Dynasty (4-3, plus-1, third in Pacific) added former Titans support player Sung-jun “Slime” Kim ahead of Saturday’s match against the struggling Chengdu Hunters, who bring up the rear in the conference at 3-9 (minus-12).

That’s still well ahead of the Boston Uprising, who have won only 11 maps in entering the second half of the season at 1-11. Off-tank Thomas “brussen” Brussen announced his retirement this week following the addition of Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist.

The 18-year-old Australian will make his Uprising debut on Saturday against the Los Angeles Gladiators (4-4, minus-1)

The Week 15 hero bans are Damage heroes Tracer and Mei, Support hero Moira and Tank hero Orisa.

Week 15 Schedule (All Times PT)

May 16

Seoul Dynasty vs. Chengdu Hunters (1 a.m.)

London Spitfire vs. Shanghai Dragons (3 a.m.)

New York Excelsior vs. Hangzhou Spark (5 a.m.)

Vancouver Titans vs. Houston Outlaws (Noon)

Florida Mayhem vs. Washington Justice (2 p.m.)

Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Boston Uprising (4 p.m.)

San Francisco Shock vs. Atlanta Reign (6 p.m.)

May 17

Guangzhou Charge vs. Chengdu Hunters (1 a.m.)

Hangzhou Spark vs. London Spitfire (3 a.m.)

Dallas Fuel vs. Paris Eternal (Noon)

Philadelphia Fusion vs. Vancouver Titans (2 p.m.)

Toronto Defiant vs. Los Angeles Valiant (4 p.m.)

