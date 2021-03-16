Esports consultant group Reset to broaden its reach

Looking to help esports entities tackle the challenges of navigating the industry, Reset was expanded Monday to assist gaming companies looking to maximize their sizeable investments.

Reset was key in helping Overwatch League team the London Spitfire stabilize itself during a turbulent 2020 year and is now branching out to provide its services even further around the esports landscape.

The consultant group touts non esports clients such as Samsung, Kia and Duracell, while providing guidance to esports teams like Ellevens and the Spitfire, as well as the BLAST Pro Series, a Counter Strike: Global Offensive tournament. It was founded by former executives from Minute Media, Spotify and SRI.

“Our vision is to elevate gaming as a commercial property and develop a sustainable ecosystem,” said Duncan McMonagle, the former CRO at Minute Media, “one where fans are prioritized, endemic players have sustainable business models, advertisers reach and engage the right audiences, and investors can deploy capital with confidence.”

Reset aims to help gaming entities turn investments in to stable businesses, help with the analysis of industry data, while providing a long-term business structure.

In 2020, Reset was key in helping the Spitfire with fan outreach, merchandise logistics, market sales, assisting with programs at universities, while helping to launch a training academy.

--Field Level Media