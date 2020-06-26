100 Thieves add former Highground quartet

100 Thieves signed four members of the former Highground squad to complete their Valorant roster.

Captain Spencer “Hiko” Martin will be joined by newcomers Zachary “Venerated” Roach, Keane “Valliate” Alonso, Diondre “YaBoiDre” Bond and Alfred “Pride” Choi, the organization announced Thursday.

Jaden “Vegas” James, however, is not joining his former Highground squad, as his roles and positions were taken by Hiko.

“Really happy my team was given this amazing opportunity, thankful for the time I spent with them and look forward to competing against them in the future, I will be continuing to pursue Valorant and will be looking for new opportunities effective immediately,” Vegas wrote on Twitter.

—Field Level Media