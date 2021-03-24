100 Thieves respond to Riot Games' fine, 'FrosT' probation

100 Thieves Esports has pledged to pay their fine and “move on” after their Valorant squad was penalized $5,000 and coach Hector “FrosT” Rosario was placed on competitive probation by Riot Games following play in last week’s Valorant Champions Tour: North America Stage 1 Masters.

The incident occurred on March 12 ahead of 100 Thieves’ upper-bracket quarterfinals match versus Immortals. According to an official ruling from Riot Games, 100 Thieves and tournament officials got into a dispute about which server to play on and the team subsequently delayed the match by more than an hour.

Additionally, FrosT “demonstrated unprofessional behavior towards a Tournament Official,” according to Riot’s statement, and was placed on probation for the duration of the Champions Tour. Riot stated that when FrosT was informed by officials that 100 Thieves might be disqualified, he reportedly “threatened to leverage players’ social media platforms against the Tournament Organizer and Riot Games as a response.”

100 Thieves responded on social media Tuesday with a statement, saying: “We disagree with Riot’s competitive ruling against our VALORANT head coach FrosT and strongly disagree with Riot’s public release and mischaracterization of the incident after we complied with their investigation. We were blindsided by the characterization of this issue and feel as if it has been blown out of proportion.”

100 Thieves also posted a four-minute clip of FrosT’s side of the conversation where he can be heard stating, “If you DC us, you are in a bigger s***storm than we are.”

Riot Games subsequently updated its statement to reflect that 100 Thieves provided the video clip but had declined to release the full video to Riot.

FrosT also took to social media to express his frustration, initially posting a tweet that said he was “frustrated to see my actions mischaracterized.” But the post has since been deleted and replaced with one that read, “Let’s put this to bed.”

--Field Level Media