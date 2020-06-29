Riot teases next Valorant agent, targets six per year

Riot Games teased the next Valorant agent on Monday and announced that the current goal is to have six new agents per year.

Anna “SuperCakes” Donlon, the game’s executive producer, said in a video announcement that the game will unveil new episodes every six months, with three acts in each episode, released every two months. The current goal is to have a new agent with every act, but that could change.

“This is another place where we’re gonna need a little flexibility, because we really need to follow your cue,” SuperCakes said. “How many agents are too many? How many are too few? Right now, six is the sweet spot, so six is what we’re targeting.”

Riot revealed Reyna as the 11th agent in May, shortly before the public release of the game.

No details are known about the agent for Act 2 of the first episode, but a silhouette was seen in the video announcement, showing a trim, androgynous character with a bold haircut.

Act 2 and the new agent are expected to arrive in early August.

SuperCakes also announced there will be three battlepasses per episode and new skins released every week or two.

—Field Level Media