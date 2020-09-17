Andbox utilizing AI, analytics to complete new Valorant team

Andbox announced it is entering the Valorant esports scene with a team that will compete under the organization’s New York banner and use artificial intelligence and analytics to help complete the roster.

Matt “Warden” Dickens, a 20-year veteran of CS:GO, will coach the team that will be called Andbox. The team also announced the signing of its first two players, former CS:GO pros Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker and Bradley “ANDROID” Fodor.

Andbox announced that the rest of the roster will be assembled in conjunction with neuroscientists at Statespace who will use AI and analytics to “measure a player’s performance based on fundamental motor and cognitive skills.”

Warden and assistant coach Gordan “g0g1” Prosic will build the team with help from the Statespace talent assessment software called Aim Lab. Andbox will make the platform available to the public later in September and give the public an opportunity to try out for the team.

The team will eventually consist of five players signed to exclusive contracts.

“It’s incredible to be joining Andbox to launch its newest team and build a world-class professional roster from the ground-up in a truly unique way,”said Warden. “Andbox has been the leader in putting New York on the map as a major esports and gaming hub, and I can’t wait for what’s ahead for us in VALORANT esports.”

The Valorant team will join Andbox’s team’s in the Call of Duty League (Subliners) and the Overwatch League (New York Excelsior).

“This marks a huge milestone as we are creating the first Valorant team that will represent New York on the world stage,” said Rohit Gupta, Andbox’s Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder. “It will also be the first time that one of our professional esports teams will compete using the Andbox name. We’re proud to be the organization that gave New Yorkers professional esports teams that they could call their own in the New York Excelsior and New York Subliners, and we’re excited for what’s to come as we expand into this new game.”

