T1 sign former OWL star ANS to Valorant roster

Seon-chang “ANS” Lee will make Valorant his new challenge after the retired Overwatch League competitor signed with T1 on Friday.

ANS helped the San Francisco Shock to consecutive OWL championships before he parted ways with the team in January, officially announcing his OWL retirement.

T1 announced the addition of ANS, 21, to its Valorant team on Twitter with two simple words: “Starting fresh.”

ANS is expected to be eased into Valorant play as the team’s sixth man with its five-man roster already set. T1 recently added Timothy “autimatic” Ta and Rahul “curry” Nemani, after both moved over from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play. The team parted ways with Braxton “brax” Pierce and Keven “AZK” Lariviere.

--Field Level Media