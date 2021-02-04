T1 lands autimatic to help reworked roster

T1 continues to work on improving its Valorant roster and Thursday announced the addition of Timothy “autimatic” Ta to the organization.

A well-known and proven standout Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, autimatic will be changing gears. The 24-year-old American has had fruitful CS:GO stints with Team SoloMid, Cloud9 and Gen.G Esports.

T1 bought the remainder of his contract with Gen.G to bring automatic on to help spark its Valorant squad, which has amassed sparse winnings since a second-place finish at the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown in June 2020.

autimatic helped Cloud9 to a win in the ELEAGUE Boston Major in 2018, and guided Gen.G to a win at the DreamHack Open Anaheim in 2020.

By joining T1’s Valorant roster, autimatic is considered retired from the professional CS:GO scene.

--Field Level Media