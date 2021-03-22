Acend wins Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 1

Acend defeated Team Heretics on Sunday to win the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 1 Masters.

Acend walks away with $60,000 and 100 VCT Circuit points. Turkey’s Mehmet Yagiz “cNed” Ipek was named tournament MVP.

Team Heretics earn $30,000 and 70 points.

Heretics opened with a 13-7 win on Split but Acend responded with a 13-9 victory on Bind. Heretics then won 13-9 on Haven before Acend took the final two maps to victory, 14-12 on Icebox and 13-11 on Ascent.

The eight-team, $150,000 tournament began March 12 with Group A play. All matches in the group stage were best-of-three. Four teams advanced to the playoffs, with the semifinals also best-of-three and Sunday’s finals best-of-five.

Acend defeated Group B leader FunPlus Phoenix in the semifinals on Saturday after Heretics had defeated Guild Esports in the other semi.

Champions Tour Europe Stage 1 results:

First: Acend, $60,000, 100 VCT Circuit Points

Second: Team Heretics, $30,000, 70

3rd-4th: Guild Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, $15,000, 45

5th-6th: Ninjas In Pyjamas, Dfuse Team, $10,000, 20

7th-8th: Ballista Esports, Alliance, $5,000, 10

