Sentinels win Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters NA

Sentinels swept FaZe Clan on Sunday for the second time in three days to win the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Masters.
Sentinels walk away with $60,000 and 100 VCT Circuit points.
FaZe Clan earn $30,000 and 70 points.
Sentinels were again dominant in their title run, winning 13-11 on Ascent, 13-7 on Bind and 13-4 on Haven. The Grand Final was a rematch of Friday’s upper bracket final when Sentinels swept that one 2-0.
The eight-team, $150,000 began March 11 with quarterfinals action. All matches in the double elimination bracket were best-of-three before Sunday’s best-of-five.
After losing to Sentinels on Friday, FaZe Clan dropped to the lower bracket final where they swept Gen.G Esports on Saturday.
Champions Tour North America Stage 1 results:
First: Sentinels, $60,000, 100 VCT Circuit Points
Second: FaZe Clan, $30,000, 70
3rd: Gen.G Esports, $15,000, 45
4th: Team Envy, $15,000, 45
5th-6th: 100Thieves, Luminosity Gaming, $7,500, 20
7th-8th: XSET, Immortals, $7,500, 10
