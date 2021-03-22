Sentinels win Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters NA

Sentinels swept FaZe Clan on Sunday for the second time in three days to win the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Masters.

Sentinels walk away with $60,000 and 100 VCT Circuit points.

FaZe Clan earn $30,000 and 70 points.

Sentinels were again dominant in their title run, winning 13-11 on Ascent, 13-7 on Bind and 13-4 on Haven. The Grand Final was a rematch of Friday’s upper bracket final when Sentinels swept that one 2-0.

The eight-team, $150,000 began March 11 with quarterfinals action. All matches in the double elimination bracket were best-of-three before Sunday’s best-of-five.

After losing to Sentinels on Friday, FaZe Clan dropped to the lower bracket final where they swept Gen.G Esports on Saturday.

Champions Tour North America Stage 1 results:

First: Sentinels, $60,000, 100 VCT Circuit Points

Second: FaZe Clan, $30,000, 70

3rd: Gen.G Esports, $15,000, 45

4th: Team Envy, $15,000, 45

5th-6th: 100Thieves, Luminosity Gaming, $7,500, 20

7th-8th: XSET, Immortals, $7,500, 10

