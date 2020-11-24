Riot Games announces 2021 Valorant Champions Tour

A season-long Valorant competition tour that will cross six continents will be held in 2021, Riot Games announced Tuesday.

The Valorant Champions Tour will encompass competitions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia and Africa. At the end of year, a global champion will be determined.

“The Champions Tour is our next step to grow Valorant into a global esport worthy of the passion of our fans,” said Whalen Rozelle, Riot Games’ senior director of esports. “We’ve spent a couple of years now talking to players, teams, fans, prospective partners, and other stakeholders, and we’re extremely excited to launch our first official season.”

Teams will rise from regional Challenger events to earn their way to one of three international Masters events set to take place in 2021. At the Masters competitions, team will gain points toward qualifying for the Champions event.

The top 16 teams will compete in the Champions tournament, after which the champion will be crowned.

Valorant was introduced earlier this year and quickly became a player favorite, with many pros in other esports moving to the game. The Champions Tour is building on the success of the Valorant Ignition Series, which was followed by First Strike qualifiers.

The regional First Strike competitions are scheduled to conclude with tournaments Dec. 3-6, when the first official regional Valorant champions will be named.

Red Bull and Secretlab are founding partners of the tour.

--Field Level Media