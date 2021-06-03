Riot Games: Valorant Champions major finale averaged 800K viewers

Riot Games reported an average viewership of 800,000 across multiple feeds for the finale of the Valorant Champions Tour, the title’s first international major.

The 800,000-mark was eclipsed on YouTube, Twitch and watch parties organized around the title contest on Sunday between Sentinels and Fnatic. Sentinels completed a dominant tournament by sweeping Fnatic 3-0 in the Grand Finals to claim the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavík.

Now, Riot has plans to expand to mobile platforms, an executive told Sports Business Journal.

“We had high expectations going into this event because it had a lot of storylines and was the first international event, and the results have been incredible,” Valorant Esports global strategy lead Kasra Jafroodi told SBJ.

Valorant enjoys 14 million monthly players just on PCs. By comparison, Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty has generated hundreds of millions of downloads since taking that title mobile.

--Field Level Media