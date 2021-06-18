Natus Vincere sign Cloud as first member of roster

Natus Vincere signed Kirill “Cloud” Nekhozhin as the first member of their Valorant roster.

Cloud, a 17-year-old Russian, previously competed with CrowCrowd.

“Valorant has developed greatly in the world since its launch,” Natus Vincere COO Aleksey “xaoc” Kucherov said in a statement. “Although the discipline is still at an early stage in the CIS, things are looking promising. Therefore we want to develop the game in our region. Our goal is to bring as many top-ranked players to the world championships as possible.

“We are happy to announce Cloud as our first Valorant player. Together we will form a lineup worth cheering for.

“In the next 1-2 months, we will be doing tryouts of different players and watching the results of the VCT qualifiers, after which we will work out the final roster.”

Cloud said he is ready for the opportunity with his new team.

“I’m honored to be a part of NAVI and incredibly happy to get this chance! I’m willing to work even harder now. I know that many fans are rooting with all their hearts and I would like to give something back! I have been given the opportunity to prove that I am a Valorant player for a reason. I will do my absolute best.”

--Field Level Media