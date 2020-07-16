Cloud9 add mitch to Valorant squad

Mitch “mitch” Semago joined Cloud9’s Valorant squad on Wednesday, becoming the club’s third player.

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo joined the team on April 12, and Skyler “Relyks” Weaver came aboard last month. All three are former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players.

“I’m proud to announce I’m joining C9 Valorant,” mitch said in a video posted on the club’s Twitter feed. “I’ve been playing Counter-Strike for the past 15 years and I played professionally for the past four to five years. I’m switching to Valorant because I’ve grown a little tired of CS. It’s become too stale for me. I’m looking for a new start in Valorant, and I’ve already found my home at Cloud9. ...

“I’m excited to see who will bring the highest level of game play and see it evolve. This game has a lot of potential for a lot of different comps, so I’m excited about that, and I know it won’t get stale because of all the different agents.”

mitch most recently played for Bad News Bears after stints with Riot Squad Esports and Team Dignitas, among other squads.

—Field Level Media