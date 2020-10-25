Cloud9 sign all-female Valorant team

Cloud9 signed the organization’s first all-female squad, adding a Valorant team that will play under the name Cloud9 White.

The all-male Valorant team will be called Cloud9 Blue.

Signed to the White roster were the members of North America-based MAJKL -- pronounced “magical” -- which finished in 5th-8th place out of 16 teams at their first tournament, the Counter Logic Gaming - Blitz Open Cup is September. The team won the FTW Summer Showdown tournament, part of the Valorant Ignition Series, and the $25,000 first prize put MAJKL in sixth place overall in Valorant earnings.

The organization made the announcement on Sunday.

The roster consists of Alexis “alexis” Guarrasi, Annie “Annie” Roberts, Jasmine “Jazzyk1ns” Manankil, Katja “katsumi” Pfahnl and Melanie “meL” Capone.

“They are a talented group of women who came together with the goal of being the best at the game and were committed to doing what it took to get there, and watching their improvement over just the past few months has been incredible,” said Gaylen Malone, senior general manager of Cloud9, in a news release. “They displayed so many of the values we have here at C9, both within the game and out of it, and I’m beyond excited to be welcoming them to Cloud9.”

Cloud9 also announced that AT&T will be the presenting sponsor.

“We are proud to partner with Cloud9 as we take this step together to build a more inclusive esports industry,” said Shiz Suzuki, associate vice president of sponsorships and experiential marketing for AT&T. “Our goal is to not only provide value to gamers with AT&T’s products and services, but to also contribute to real, meaningful change in the industry by giving this powerhouse team and other talented women what they need to succeed.”

Both Cloud9 White and Cloud9 Blue will be taking part in Riot Games’ First Strike Valorant tournament beginning Monday.

