Esports
Andbox announces first collegiate Valorant tourney

Andbox will host the first-ever Valorant collegiate tournament featuring 64 teams and a $2,000 prize pool.

The registration deadline is Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Current undergraduate and graduate students are eligible, either full-time or part-time. There is no GPA requirement, and teams do not need to consist of players from the same school.

All matches are in a best-of-three format. The 64 teams will be randomly seeded into a single-elimination bracket, with the first round played from April 21-22, followed by the Round of 32 from April 23-24.

Games in the Round of 16 all the way through the finals will be played on April 25 as part of the Andbox Spring Rally tournament.

