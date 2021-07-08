Cooper- shifting from CS:GO to Valorant

Austin “Cooper-” Abadir plans to try his hand in Valorant after competing in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for the past four years.

Cooper-, the younger brother of Ryan “freakazoid” Abadir, had been playing CS:GO professionally since 2017 for teams such as eUnited, Swole Patrol and Triumph Gaming, among others.

“Officially announcing my switch to Valorant!” the 27-year-old wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “Switching from CS is bittersweet, I’ve had a lot of good times, but sometimes you’ve got to adapt and move on.”

Cooper-, who competed as an AWPer, parted ways with Triumph last month. He joined the team in January after Swole Patrol disbanded in September 2020.

--Field Level Media