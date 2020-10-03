100 Thieves add Dicey, Asuna to roster

100 Thieves bolstered their Valorant roster with the additions of Quan “Dicey” Tran and Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk, the organization announced.

The two former Immortals players will fill the roster spots of the recently departed Victor “Food” Wong and Austin “crashies” Roberts.

Dicey and Asuna join captain Spencer “Hiko” Martin, Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella and Joshua “Steel” Nissan on the roster.

“The two kids are going to be duelists most likely and then me, nitr0, and steel will be supporting around the two children,” Hiko said of the 17-year-olds, per VPEsports.com.

--Field Level Media