Dignitas sign former Homeless lineup

Dignitas introduced their first Valorant lineup Thursday, signing four players who had been competing under the name Homeless at recent invitationals.

Led by former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player Rory “dephh” Jackson and former Fortnite star Harrison “Psalm” Chang, the roster also includes Kevin “poised” Ngo and Phat “supamen” Le. The team is still searching for a fifth player.

“This place is nice. Let’s take it,” Dignitas posted on Twitter after becoming the latest esports organization to enter the Valorant arena.

Competing as Homeless, the team finished in the top four at the PAX Arena Invitational in July and in the top six at the Pittsburgh Knights Invitational Gauntlet Series this month, according to dotesports.com.

—Field Level Media