Dignitas sign Oderus, MAKKA to Valorant squad

Dignitas signed Chad “Oderus” Miller and Bryan “MAKKA” Drouillard, just in time to compete in the First Strike North American qualifiers on Monday.

The two most recently played for Morning Light in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition.

They will fill the spots previously occupied by Kevin “poised” Ngo and his brother, Ryan “Shanks” Ngo, who are no longer with the team.

Oderus, 21, played CS:GO for nearly five years before he retired. MAKKA, 28, played CS:GO professionally for parts of four years. Both Americans said Monday they are ready for the start of their Valorant careers.

“Excited to be joining such a renown org for Valorant,” MAKKA tweeted. “Ready to start winning some tournies!”

“So excited to show everyone what we got! Let’s do this,” Oderus added.

--Field Level Media