Esports
AVRL to lead Dire Wolves' Valorant roster

Dire Wolves named Kevin “AVRL” Walker to coach their Valorant roster on Thursday.

The Australian organization said the former Overwatch caster will lead a team that includes Dale “Signed” Tang and Noah “Nozz” McClafferty, with more players to be revealed soon.

“VALORANT has really taken the esports world by storm, and as a part of this new era of the Dire Wolves it felt natural to us to field a roster in this groundbreaking FPS,” Dire Wolves general manager Craig Nimmo said in a news release.

“The game is fantastic, and whilst it’s new, Riot Games has created an incredible esport and ecosystem in League of Legends and we’re thrilled to be a part of this new ecosystem.”

The team also announced a renewal of its partnership with sponsor Neosurf for 2020.

