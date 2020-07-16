AVRL to lead Dire Wolves' Valorant roster

Dire Wolves named Kevin “AVRL” Walker to coach their Valorant roster on Thursday.

The Australian organization said the former Overwatch caster will lead a team that includes Dale “Signed” Tang and Noah “Nozz” McClafferty, with more players to be revealed soon.

“VALORANT has really taken the esports world by storm, and as a part of this new era of the Dire Wolves it felt natural to us to field a roster in this groundbreaking FPS,” Dire Wolves general manager Craig Nimmo said in a news release.

“The game is fantastic, and whilst it’s new, Riot Games has created an incredible esport and ecosystem in League of Legends and we’re thrilled to be a part of this new ecosystem.”

The team also announced a renewal of its partnership with sponsor Neosurf for 2020.

—Field Level Media